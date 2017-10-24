Syndication Ratings: Debmar-Mercury's 'Family Feud' Overturns 'Judge Judy' as Overall Syndie Leader

After a long run at the top by CBS Television Distribution’s Judge Judy, Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud took over the syndication lead in the week ended Oct. 15 with an 8% jump to a 6.7 live plus same day household ratings average, according to Nielsen Media Research.

That put the Steve Harvey-starrer ahead of Judy, which inched up 2% to a 6.6. CTD’s Jeopardy! climbed up to third, moving up 8% to a 6.4, thanks to contestant Austin Rogers, a New York City bartender whose 12-show and $411,000 winning streak ended Oct. 12.



CTD’s Dr. Phil leaped to its highest ratings in seven months with a 13% surge to a 3.5, topping the talkers for the 58th straight week with its widest lead since the week of March 6.



Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan and Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres both held firm to remain tied for second place at a 2.2.



Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Phil again led talk for the week with a 1.4. Ellen was second with a 1.1, followed by Live at a 1.0.



NBCU’s Maury moved up 7% to a 1.5 for fourth place. NBCU’s Steve and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams tied for fifth, each growing 8% to a 1.4, marking Steve’s highest rating in sixteen weeks.



NBCU conflict talkers Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos and CTD’s Rachael Ray all rebounded 9% to a 1.2, which Ray finally moving up after languishing at a 1.1 for seven straight weeks. SPT’s Dr. Oz showed a pulse, rebounding 10% from series-low levels to a 1.1. Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen improved 11% for the week and year to a 1.0. NBCU’s Harry rose 13% to a 0.9, while CTD’s The Doctors and Warner Bros.’ The Real both were flat at a 0.8.



Among the rookies, CTD’s Daily Mail TV remained the leader for the fourth straight week at a steady 1.0. among women 25-54, Daily Mail TV delivered a 0.5.



Twentieth’s Page Six TV remained at a 0.7 in households and tied Daily Mail TV among women 25-54 with a 0.5.



Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask climbed 25% to a 0.5 from a 0.4 in its fifth outing with a 0.2 among women 25-54.



Scripps’ talker Pickler & Ben was unchanged at a 0.3 for the fourth straight week and grew to a 0.2 from a 0.1 among women 25-54.



CTD’s Hot Bench came in second among the court shows, following Judge Judy, and jumped 14% to a 2.4 and was daytime’s third-highest-ranked show behind only Judy and Dr. Phil for the 16th time in 17 weeks.



Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis stayed at a 1.6 and 1.1, respectively. Twentieth’s Divorce Court climbed 11% to a 1.0, after settling for a 0.9 in the prior ten weeks. Trifecta’s Judge Faith rose 17% to a 0.7.



CTD’s Entertainment Tonight held firm at a 3.0, but CTD’s Inside Edition nipped at its heel by regaining 4% to a 2.9. Warner Bros.’ TMZ stood pat at a 1.5. NBCU’s Access Hollywood added 8% to 1.4, that show’s highest rating in 25 weeks. Warner Bros’ Extra and Trifecta’s Celebrity Page each were steady at a 1.2 and 0.3, respectively.



CTD’s Wheel of Fortune came in third among the games, at a flat 5.9. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire also broke even with a 1.6 for the sixth straight week.



Disney-ABC’s viral video show RightThisMinute was unchanged at a 1.4. NBCU’s off-net true-crime strip Dateline declined 7% to a 1.3 in its third week.



Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory advanced 4% to a 4.8 to lead the off-net sitcoms. Twentieth’s Modern Family forged ahead 4% to a 2.4. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men moved down 5% 6o a 2.0. SPT’s newcomer The Goldbergs gained 6% to a 1.9. Twentieth’s Family Guy grew 13% to a 1.7. Twentieth’s Last Man Standing spurted 7% to a 1.5. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly remained at a 1.4. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls galloped ahead 18% to a 1.3. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show skidded 8% to a 1.1, tying SPT’s Seinfeld.



Further down, Warner Bros’ newcomer Mom motored ahead 13% to a 0.9, while CTD’s The Game continued to play at a 0.4 for the fifth straight week.

