Syndication Ratings: 'Daily Mail TV' Solidifies Rookie Lead in Week Two

CBS Television Distribution’s Daily Mail TVwidened its lead over the rookie field in the week ended Oct. 1, with an 11% gain to a 1.0 live plus same day national Nielsen household rating. Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Daily Mail TV delivered a steady 0.5.

Twentieth Television’s Page Six TVheld steady at a 0.7 in households and jumped 25% among women 25-54 to a 0.5, tying Daily Mail TV.

Entertainment Studios’ new comic game show Funny You Should Ask sank 20% — or one-tenth of a ratings point — to a 0.4 in its third outing, while Disney-ABC’s new talker Pickler & Ben, produced by Scripps, was unchanged at a 0.3 in week two.

Turning to the veterans, CTD’s Dr. Philwas the only one of the 15 talkers to improve, growing 3% to a 3.4, its highest rating since the week of May 1. 56 straight weeks. Among women 25-54, Phil also led with a 1.4.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres remained in sole possession of second place for a second week with an unchanged 2.2. Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan also was flat at a 2.1, marketing the first time Ellen has beaten Live two weeks in a row since the week of Feb. 6.

NBCU’s Maury skidded 7% to a 1.4. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, NBCUniversal’s Steve, NBCU’s Jerry Springer, NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, CTD’s Rachael Ray and Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz all were steady at a 1.4, 1.3, 1.2, 1.2, 1.1 and 1.1, respectively.

Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily With Chris Hansen gave back 10% to a 0.9, tying NBC’s Harry, which was steady. CTD’s The Doctors and Warner Bros.’ The Real remained at a 0.8.

CTD’s Judge Judy led the courts with a 6.9, down 5% for the week but still good enough to lead all of syndication for the seventh straight week.

CTD’s Hot Bench yielded 4% to a 2.3, but was still the number-three show in daytime behind only Judy and Phil for the 15th straight week, with one tie.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court climbed 6% to a 1.7. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis eroded 8% to a 1.1. Twentieth’s Divorce Court remained at a 0.9 for the ninth straight week. Trifecta’s JudgeFaith, in repeats, was flat at a 0.6.

In access, only CTD’s Entertainment Tonight showed gains, rising 3% to a 25-week high 3.1. CTD’s Inside Edition, Warner Bros.’ TMZ, NBCU’s Access Hollywood and Warner Bros.’ Extra all were steady at a 2.9, 1.4, 1.3 and 1.2, respectively. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page moved up 50% to return to its regular 0.3.

Elsewhere, Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud fell 2% to a 6.0 but continued to lead the game shows, albeit narrowly, for a 75th straight week. CTD’s Jeopardy! stayed at a 5.8 for the week, while CTD’s Wheel of Fortune slid into third place for the first time since the week of July 10, dipping 2% to a 5.7. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire broke even at a 1.6 for the fourth straight week.

Disney-ABC’s viral video show, RightThisMinute, was unchanged at a 1.4.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory advanced 4% to a 4.7. Twentieth’s Modern Family faded 4% to a 2.3. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men remained at its series-low 1.9 for the third week in a row. SPT’s newcomer The Goldbergs gained 6% to a 1.8. Twentieth’s Family Guy, Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly and Twentieth’s Last Man Standing all stood pat at a 1.7, 1.4 and 1.4, respectively. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls dropped 8% to a 1.1, tying Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show and SPT’s Seinfeld, both of which were steady.

Further down the chart, off-net newcomers Warner Bros.’ Mom and CTD’s The Game both were unchanged at a 0.8 and 0.4, respectively.