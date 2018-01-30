Syndication Ratings: CTD's 'DailyMailTV' Climbs to Series High

CBS Television Distribution’s rookie leader DailyMailTV, fresh off its season-two renewal, has started to show growth, with the strip jumping 9% to a new series-high 1.2 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research.

That improvement came in the week ending Jan. 21, which included the long Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. Among women 25-54, Mail delivered a 0.6, even with last week’s series high in the demo.



Twentieth Television’s Page Six TV, which also will move on to season two, matched its series high at a 0.8 in households and a 0.5 in the key demo.



Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask, which the studio says it will continue to produce for at least two more seasons, was unchanged at a 0.5 in households, but added 50% to a 0.3 among women 25-54. Disney-ABC’s Pickler & Ben, produced by E. W. Scripps and also coming back next year, remained at a 0.3 in households for an 18th straight week, but climbed 100% to a 0.2 from a 0.1 in the key demo.



Many of the veteran magazines continued to grow after rising on the Golden Globes in the week of Jan. 7. CTD’s Inside Edition and Entertainment Tonight and NBCU’s Access all improved for a third straight week



Inside Edition added 6% to a new season-high 3.6 to return to sole possession of first place among the magazines, after tying sister show ET in the two prior sessions and leading the genre in the week ending Dec. 31. Meanwhile, ET grew 3% to hit a new season-high 3.5. Access added 7% to a new season-high 1.6, and has shot up 33% over the past three weeks.



Warner Bros.’ TMZ was unchanged at a 1.6, tying Access. Warner Bros.’ Extra, which hit a 20-week high in the prior week, gave back 7% to a 1.3. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page remained at a 0.3 for the 12th straight week.



Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud inched up 1% to a 7.4 to lead the games. CTD’s Jeopardy! also upticked 1% to a new season high 7.1, tying CTD’s Wheel of Fortune, which accelerated 3% to a new season high as well.



Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire recovered 6% to tie its season high at a 1.9.

Disney-ABC's viral video show RightThisMinute, which will return next year for its sixth season in national syndication, gained 5% to hit a season-high 1.7.



In daytime, CTD’s talk leader Dr. Phil eased 3% to a 3.5, after hitting an eight-week high in the prior frame, but still led the talk shows for 72 straight weeks including one tie. Phil also improved 17% from last year at this time, the largest margin of annual growth for any show in syndication. Among women 25-54, Phil again was first in talk with a 1.6 in the key demo.

In second place, Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres remained at its season-high 2.7. Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan rallied 8% to a 2.6, matching its season high and growing 4% from last year at this time, when the show featured celebrity guest co-hosts sitting in with Kelly Ripa.



NBCU’s Maury motored ahead 13% to a new season-high 1.7. NBCU’s Steve strengthened 7% to a 1.5, equalling its season high and tying Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Willams, which also added 7%. CTD’s Rachael Ray remained at a 1.4. NBCU’s conflict talkers Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos both rebounded 8% to a 1.3.



Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz was unchanged at a 1.2 for a fourth straight week but dropped 14% from last year at time time. Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen held steady at its season-high 1.1 and grew 10% from last year at this time. NBCU’s Harry held firm at a 0.9. CTD’s The Doctors perked up 13% to a new season-high 0.9 after 19 straight weeks at a 0.8. Warner Bros.’ The Real registered a flat 0.8.



CTD’s Judge Judybacktracked 3% to a 7.6 after clocking nearly a two-year high in the prior session, but still led all syndicated shows for the 21st time in 23 weeks with one tie.



CTD’s Hot Bench held steady at its season-high 2.6. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court sank 6% to a 1.7. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis jumped 8% to a new season-high 1.3. Twentieth’s DivorceCourt climbed 11% to a 1.0, while Trifecta’s Judge Faith recovered 17% to a 0.7.



Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory picked up 2% to lead the off-net sitcoms with a new season-high 5.7. Twentieth’s Modern Family fell 4% to a 2.6. Twentieth’s Last Man Standing stayed at a 2.0. SPT’s rookie The Goldbergs gave back 5% to a 1.9. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men moved up 6% to a 1.7, remaining tied with Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly, which spurted 6% to a new season high. Twentieth’s Family Guy grew 7% to a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls, SPT’s Seinfeld and Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show all stood pat at a 1.3, 1.2 and 1.1, respectively.



Warner Bros.’ rookie off-net sitcom Mom rose 9% to a new season high 1.2, while CTD’s new player The Game gained 25% to a 0.5.

