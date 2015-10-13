Syndication Ratings: 'Crime Watch Daily' Solidifies Rookie Lead

Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily was again the week’s top rookie in the week ended Oct. 4, gaining 13% to a 0.9 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research, and showing steady week-to-week growth.

That put it two-tenths of a point over Disney-ABC’s FABLife, which is cleared on strong ABC-owned and affiliated stations in top markets, while Crime Watch Daily airs mostly in the afternoon on Tribune-owned stations across the country. NBCUniversal’s Crazy Talk, having tied FABLife last week, dropped back 14% to a 0.6.

Crime Watch Daily also led the rookies in daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, for whom the show is specifically tailored, growing 20% to a 0.6. Crazy Talk took second in the demo at a steady 0.5, while FABLife came in third, also steady at a 0.4.

Most of syndication saw upticks with the days finally growing darker.

Talk shows were strong with eight of the top dozen moving up. CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil rose 3% to a 3.1, matching its season premiere, the program’s best showing since the May sweep. This marks the 32nd week out of the past 38, including ties, that Phil has led the talkers. Phil also led among women 25-54 at a 1.6.

Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Michael advanced 4% to a 2.7 in households. In third place, Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres rebounded 9% to a 2.4.

NBCUniversal’s Steve Harvey and Maury rounded out the top five, tying at a 1.7. Harvey was steady while Maury improved 6% from its prior week’s 18th season opener.

NBCU’s Steve Wilkos and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams were next in line with both remaining on par with the prior session’s 1.4.

Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, CTD’s Rachael Ray and NBCU’s Jerry Springer all shot up in unison with each show strengthening 8% to a 1.3. CTD’s The Doctors had the right prescription for talk’s biggest increase, rocketing 25% to an eight-week high 1.0, tying Warner Bros.’ The Real, which was steady. NBCU’s Meredith Vieira was flat at a 0.9, but improved 25% among women 25-54 to a 0.5.

Court shows also were lively, with four of the seven in the plus column.

CTD’s Judge Judy jumped 6% to a 6.8, making it syndication’s top overall show for the 15th consecutive week.

CTD’s Hot Bench also was hot, rallying 5% to a 2.1 and matching its series high set the week of May 11. Hot Bench added 50% over last year at this time, the largest annual increase of any strip in syndication. Late last March, Hot Bench took over Queen Latifah’s time slots on CBS owned stations in several top markets.

In third place, Warner Bros.’ People’s Court was unchanged at a 1.7. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis picked up 7% to a 1.5. MGM’s Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court added 8% to a 1.3, and beat Twentieth’s Divorce Court for the first time. Divorce Court and Trifecta’s Judge Faith both were flat at a 1.2 and 0.9, respectively.

The top-five magazines all headed north with several marking their best performances in quite a while. CTD’s Entertainment Tonight set the pace with a 3% rise to a 3.1, it’s highest household rating in 14 weeks. CTD’s Inside Edition added 7% to a second-place 3.0. Warner Bros.’ TMZ perked up 6% to a 1.8. NBCU’s Access Hollywood spiked 6% to a five-week high 1.7. Warner Bros.’ Extra jumped 7% to a 1.5, its highest rating since the week of April 20. CTD’s The Insider stood pat at a 1.1.

Twentieth’s Dish Nation was flat at a 0.9 for the fourth consecutive week, while Trfiecta’s OK! TV dropped 33% from a 0.3 to a 0.2.

CTD’s Wheel of Fortune finally returned to form, accelerating 12% to a 6.6. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud was a strong second with a 10% gain to a 6.4, that show’s highest rating in 28 weeks. CTD’s Jeopardy! jumped 9% to a 6.0. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire climbed 9% out of its all-time series low to a 1.2, tying Debmar-Mercury’s Celebrity Name Game, which also improved 9%.

Meanwhile, MGM’s viral video show RightThisMinute picked up 10% to a 1.1.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory made the most noise in off-net syndication, popping 6% to a 5.7. Twentieth’s Modern Family finished 10% higher to a 3.3. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men moved up 12% to a 2.8. Twentieth’s Family Guy stayed at a 2.1. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly grew 11% to a 2.0. Twentieth’s newcomer 2 Broke Girls in its second outing weakened 5% to a 1.9. SPT’s Seinfeld and Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother both were stable at a 1.8 and 1.7, respectively. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show slid 6% to a 1.6, while its King of the Hill declined 7% to a 1.3.