Syndication Ratings: 'Big Bang' Takes Over Top Sitcom Slot

Warner Bros.' off-net blockbuster, The Big Bang Theory, claimed first place among all off-net sitcoms for the first time in the week ending Dec. 4.

Big Bang, which has been consistently growing since its September premiere, inched up 3% to a 6.4, according to Nielsen Media Research, just enough to overcome Warner Bros.' other top off-net performer, Two and a Half Men, which dipped 3% to a 6.3.

In third place, Twentieth's Family Guy was flat at a 4.2, and How I Met Your Mother dipped 3% to a 3.5. Sony's Seinfeld surged 8% to a new season high 2.8. Warner Bros.' Friends and CBS Television Distribution's Everybody Loves Raymond both dropped 4% to a 2.4. Twentieth's King of the Hill climbed 5% to a 2.2.

Among the other off-net rookies, NBCUniversal's 30 Rock eased 7% to a 1.4. Twentieth's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Sony's ‘Til Death each were flat at a 1.2 and 0.7, respectively.

Back in first-run, Warner Bros.' rookie, Anderson, held steady at its season-high 1.4 and led the freshmen for the 13th straight week. Debmar-Mercury's Jeremy Kyle and Entertainment Studios' We the People with Gloria Allred also were unchanged at a 0.6 and 0.5, respectively.

CTD's Excused, a new late-night dating show, equaled its season-high, growing 17% from the prior week to a 0.7 in households and spiking 33% among women 18-34.

CTD's Dr. Phil cemented his standing among the veteran talkers as the top show in the post-Oprah era. While Phil was flat at a 3.0, steady for the week, that was up 11% and enough to keep the show in first place for the tenth of 13 weeks so far this season.

Sony's Dr. Oz recovered 4% to a 2.8 and second place overall. Ratings for Disney-ABC's Live! with Kelly, whose ratings were sky-high in November as the show said good-bye to long-time host, Regis Philbin, dipped 4% to a third place 2.7, in line with what the show was doing prior to Regis' final weeks. Co-hosting with Kelly were Dancing with the Stars' Derek Hough, Moneyball's Jonah Hill, and crooner and frequent TV guest star Josh Groban.

Warner Bros.' Ellen, NBCU's Maury, CTD's Rachael Ray, and NBCU's Jerry Springer all were flat at a 2.5, 2.3, 1.6 and 1.5, respectively.

NBCU's Steve Wilkos climbed 8% to a 1.4, tying CTD's The Doctors, which declined 13%. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams and Sony's Nate Berkus, which will end its run after this season, each were flat at a 1.1.

Elsewhere in daytime, CTD's Judge Judy topped the court shows with a 7.0, down 3% for the week. CTD's Judge Joe Brown was flat at a 2.8. Warner Bros.' People's Court faded 5% to a 2.0. Twentieth's Judge Alex improved 6% to a new season high 1.8, and Divorce Court likewise advanced 13% ‘to a 1.7. Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis and CTD's Swift Justice each were stable at a 1.6 and 1.4, respectively. Entertainment Studios' America's Court with Judge Ross declined 10% to a 0.9.

In access, CTD's Entertainment Tonight remained the top magazine, despite dipping 5% to a 3.7. CTD's Inside Edition skidded 9% to a 3.0. Warner Bros.' TMZ was flat at a 2.0. NBCU's Access Hollywood was off 5% to a 1.9. CTD's The Insider and Warner Bros.' Extra both held steady at a 1.6.

CTD's Wheel of Fortune slowed 1% to a 7.5, but still led all of syndication. CTD's Jeopardy! inched up 2% to a 6.3. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud was flat at a 3.1. Disney-ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire grew 4% to a 2.6.