Syndication Ratings: Baseball Drives Down Syndie Ratings for Second Week in a Row

The second week of baseball playoffs continued to wreak havoc among syndicated shows, with many series facing multiple preemptions in the week ending Oct. 16.

Warner Bros.' new off-net sitcom, The Big Bang Theory, was baseball's biggest victim, facing preemptions both on Fox and TBS. The show declined 11% for the week to a 3.9 live plus same day national household rating, according to Nielsen, after taking a 12% hit in the prior session. Once the World Series concludes, The Big Bang Theory's ratings are expected to pop back up and even surpass those of its comedy sibling, Two and a Half Men.

Twentieth's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia was flat at a 1.2, while NBCUniversal's 30 Rock, which was heavily preempted by baseball on Fox stations in top markets, fell 15% to a 1.1. Both shows air predominantly in late fringe. Sony's ‘Til Death was flat at a 0.6.

Warner Bros.' Two and a Half Men remained the lead off-net sitcom, although it declined 13% to a 5.6. Twentieth's Family Guy edged ahead 3% to a 3.5. Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother also added 3% to a 3.1. Sony's Seinfeld slid 4% to a 2.2, tying Warner Bros.' Friends, which was flat. CBS Television Distribution's Everybody Loves Raymond also was flat at a 2.1. Twentieth's King of the Hill declined 10% to a 1.9.

Entertainment magazines were somewhat protected from baseball by coverage of former Beatle Sir Paul McCartney's star-studded wedding to American heiress Nancy Shevell on Oct. 9.

CTD's Entertainment Tonight jumped 6% from the prior week to a 3.8, opening up its widest lead over its rival magazines since July. CTD's Inside Edition remained stable at a 3.0. CTD made it a trifecta, with The Insider gaining third place for the first time this season, adding 6% to a 1.7. NBCU's Access Hollywood, which was preempted 30 times in the top 53 markets due to baseball, lost 16% to a 1.6. Warner Bros.' Extra was steady at a 1.5, despite being preempted 14 times in large markets for baseball. Warner Bros.' TMZ, which also faced preempted on Fox stations in late fringe in some markets due to baseball overruns, tumbled 22% to a 1.4.

In daytime, Oprah's two doctors, Oz and Phil, tied for the talk lead. Sony's Dr. Oz was flat at a 2.8, while CTD's Dr. Phil improved 4%. Disney-ABC's Live with Regis and Kelly was steady at a 2.5. Warner Bros.' Ellen tacked on 5% to a 2.3. NBCU's Maury also added 5% to a 2.1. CTD's Rachael Ray rallied 7% to a 1.5, tying CTD's The Doctors which advanced 7%. NBCU's Jerry Springer climbed 8% to a 1.4. NBCU's Steve Wilkos was unchanged at a 1.2. Sony's Nate Berkus was flat at a 1.1, tying Debmar-Mercury's just-renewed Wendy Williams, which improved 10%.

Among the newcomers, Warner Bros.' Anderson was preempted 14 times for baseball in the major metered markets, but still jumped 8% in households to a 1.3, and 14% among women 25-54 to a 0.8. Entertainment Studios' We the People with Gloria Allred recovered 25% to a 0.5 after losing a like amount in the previous frame. Debmar-Mercury's Jeremy Kyle sank 20% to a 0.4. In late night, CTD's Excused, a new dating show held steady at a 0.6.

Turning to court, CTD's Judge Judy grew 5% to a 6.5. CTD's Judge Joe Brown was down 8% to a 2.4. Warner Bros.' People's Court and Warner Bros.' Judge Mathis each were flat at a 1.9 and 1.5, respectively. Twentieth's Judge Alex lost 7% to a 1.4, tying Twentieth's Divorce Court, which gained 8%. CTD's Swift Justice held steady at a 1.3. Entertainment Studios' America's Court with Judge Ross was flat at a 0.9.

Finally, among game shows, CTD's Wheel of Fortune ticked up 2% to a 6.7, making it syndication's top show. CTD's Jeopardy! was unchanged at a 5.6. Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud was stable at a 2.6. Disney-ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire gained 9% to a 2.5.