Syndication Ratings: After Two Days, Tyra Remains on Top

After two days, Disney-ABC’s new panel talker FABLife led the syndicated rookies with a 1.0 rating/3 share primary-run metered market household average, according to Nielsen Media Research, finishing first or second in its time period in five of the top eight markets.

The Tyra Banks-starrer dipped slightly on day two, although Nielsen is looking into an abnormal decline in New York City and may revise the rating.

Warner Bros.’ new crime strip, Crime Watch Daily, averaged a 0.8/2 over the two days after opening at a 0.9/2 on Monday. The show jumped 25% on day two among women 25-54 with day to day demo increases in the top three markets. On Tribune’s WPIX New York at 4 p.m., it gained 67% in the demo; on KTLA Los Angeles at 5 p.m., it gained 100%; and on WGN Chicago at 3 p.m., it moved up 11%. In all three markets, the show comes out of a conflict talker, all of which are still in repeats, and moves into news.

NBCU’s Crazy Talk, mainly cleared on lower-rated independents and CW affiliates, held steady at a 0.3/1 across the first two days in the 56 metered markets. The newcomer managed to climb in several top-ten cities, doubling its ratings to a 0.7 from a 0.3 on WPWR Chicago at 5 p.m., and to a 0.5 from a 0.2 on WDCA Washington, D.C., at 4 p.m. Crazy Talk also more than quadrupled its numbers to a 0.6 from a 0.1 on Fox affiliate KRIV Houston at 11:30 p.m.

In the national ratings for the week ending Sept. 6, still one week prior to most premieres, CBS Television Distribution’s Judge Judy was the standout, growing 9% to a 7.0 rating to top all syndicated shows for the 11th straight week. This marked the highest rating in six months for Judy, which is headed into its 20th season.

CTD’s Hot Bench held steady at a 1.9. Warner Bros.’ People’s Court recovered 6% to a 1.7. Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis and Twentieth’s Divorce Court both sagged 7% to a 1.3, while MGM’s Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court and Trifecta’s Judge Faith were flat at a 1.2 and 0.8, respectively.

Elsewhere in daytime, all top five talk shows and nine out of 13 total talkers were unchanged for the week. Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Michael, which aired repackaged episodes all week, and reruns of CTD’s Dr. Phil on four of the five days remained tied for first place at a 2.5. Rounding out the top five were NBCUniversal’s Maury, Warner Bros.’ Ellen and NBCU’s Steve Harvey, with a 1.8, 1.7 and 1.5, respectively.

Maury led the talkers among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, jumping 8% to a 1.3. Maury also led among women 18-49, with a 1.1, and women 18-34, with a 0.9.

Back in households, Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz moved up to sixth place, with an 8% spike to a 1.3, tying NBCU’s Steve Wilkos, which also advanced 8%. NBCU’s Jerry Springer and CTD’s Rachael Ray remained at a 1.2. Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams was flat at a 1.1.

NBCU’s Meredith Vieira, CTD’s The Doctors and Warner Bros.’ The Real all tied at a 0.9. Meredith, the only talker to gain in the prior week, gave back 10%, while The Doctors held firm and The Real added 13% from its series low set the prior week. Magazines were relatively quiet in the Labor Day weekend after getting a boost in the prior week due to coverage of Donald Trump’s ongoing war of words with Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.

CTD’s Inside Edition was flat at a 2.9, but that was good enough to edge out CTD’s typical leader Entertainment Tonight, which slipped 7% to a 2.8, after having its primary runs preempted in top markets by pre-season football. Warner Bros.’ TMZ was unchanged at a 1.8. NBCU’s Access Hollywood eased 6% to a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ Extra remained at its 14-week high of 1.4 for a second straight session. CTD’s The Insider was stable at a 1.2. Twentieth’s Dish Nation dropped 9% to a 1.0, while Trifecta’s OK! TV fell 33% to a 0.2 from a 0.3.

Elsewhere in access, CTD’s Wheel of Fortune was flat at a 6.0 but reclaimed the game-show lead for the first time in 11 weeks. CTD’s Jeopardy! inched up 2% to a second-place 5.8. Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud, which had been leading, faded 7% to a third-place 5.7. Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, which is getting ready to premiere new host Chris Harrison, sank 12% to a new series-low 1.5. Debmar-Mercury’s Celebrity Name Game slumped 8% to a 1.1.

Meanwhile, MGM’s video variety show RightThisMinute was unchanged at a 1.4.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theory cooled off 2% to a 5.4. That was followed by Twentieth’s Modern Family, which grew 17% to a 3.5. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men moved 4% lower to a 2.7. Twentieth’s Family Guy shrank 4% to a 2.3. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly perked up 5% to a 2.1. SPT’s Seinfeld and Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother stayed at a 1.8. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Show and Warner Bros.’ The Middle each lost 6% to a 1.7 and 1.6, respectively, while Twentieth’s King of the Hill declined 7% to a 1.4.