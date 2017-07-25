Syndication Ratings: Access Shows Rise After July 4 Break

Access shows rebounded in the week ended July 16, following a big flame-out in the prior week that included the long July 4 holiday weekend.

CBS Television Distribution’s Entertainment Tonight recovered 8% to lead the entertainment magazines at a first-place 2.6 live plus same day household rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. CTD’s Inside Edition was right behind, picking up 9% to a 2.5, but off 11% from last year. Warner Bros.’ TMZ rose 8% to 1.3. Warner Bros.’ Extra grew 10% to a 1.1, again tying NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood. That show also grew 10% for the week but fell 21% from last year at this time. CTD’s The Insider, which will end its 13-season run in September, rebounded 13% to a 0.9.



Meanwhile, Twentieth’s Dish Nation sank 17% and 44% from last year to a new series-low 0.5. Trifecta’s Celebrity Page remained frozen at a 0.3 for the 28th straight week.



Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud continued to be unstoppable, climbing 5% to a 6.3 to remain the game leader, although losing 10% from last year. CTD’s Jeopardy! broke a tie with CTD’s Wheel of Fortune to take sole possession of second place among games, advancing 10% for the week to a 5.6. Wheel took third despite a 6% gain to a 5.4.



Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire depreciated 6% to a 1.5, matching its season low. Debmar-Mercury’s Celebrity Name Game, which will not return next season, slid 9% for the week and 20% from last year to a 1.0.



Disney-ABC’s Right This Minute remained at a 1.3 for a third straight week.

Warner Bros.’ The Big Bang Theoryled a sitcom rebound with a 9% spike to a 4.7. Twentieth’s Modern Family forged ahead 4% to a 2.6. Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Menmoved up 5% to a 2.3. Twentieth’s Family Guy grew 6% to a 1.9. Twentieth’s Last Man Standing climbed 6% to a 1.7. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly spurted 7% to a 1.6. Warner Bros.’ 2 Broke Girls gained 8% to a 1.4. Twentieth’s How I Met Your Mother was unchanged at a 1.3. Twentieth’s The Cleveland Showremained at a 1.2 tying SPT’s Seinfeld, which rebounded 9% to a 1.2.



CTD’s Dr. Phil led the talk shows for the 45th consecutive week, with a steady 2.7, up 4% from last year despite being in repeats. Disney-ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan held steady week to week at a 2.0 but fell 20% from last year when Kelly Ripa was hosting with various celebrity guests. Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres added 7% to a 1.6, after hitting its lowest level in nearly two years in the prior week.



Among daytime’s key demographic of women 25-54, Phil’s repeats led the genre at a 1.1, while second place was a three-way tie among Live, NBCU’s Maury and Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams at a 0.9.



Back in households, Maury held at a 1.5 for a sixth straight week. Wendy Williams moved back into mostly originals and surged 27% to a 1.4. NBCU’s trio of Steve Harvey, Steve Wilkos and Jerry Springer each added 8% to a 1.3. Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz flatlined at a 1.1. CTD’s Rachael Ray remained at its series-low 1.0 for the fifth week in a row.



NBCU’s Harry, in repeats, jumped 13% for the week to a 0.9, tying Warner Bros.’ Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen, which was flat for the week and up 13% from last year. Warner Bros.’ The Real rose 14% to a 0.8. CTD’s The Doctors gave back 13% to a 0.7.



In the overnights, the final week of a four-week test for the off-Bravo Watch What Happens Livewith Andy Cohen in 28 cities earned a 0.5 rating/1 share weighted metered market household average, unchanged from week three but down 38% from its lead-in and 29% from its July 2016 time-period average. Among women 25-54, WWHL averaged a 0.3/1.



In its second week of a six-week trial, game show iWitness, created by Judge Judy Sheindlin,scored a 0.7/2 in seven markets with a double run in New York. That was down 13% from week one and 36% from both its 1.1/2 lead-in and year-ago time-period average. Among women 25-54, iWitness identified a 0.5/2.



In the second week of a four-week trial, Fox Television Stations’ Punchline drew a 0.3/1 in nine markets, down 50% from its lead-in and down 40% from its year-ago time-period averages. Among women 25-54, the show remained at a 0.2/1.



Back in the national ratings, CTD’s Judge Judy and CTD’s Hot Bench were the only court rooms to improve. Judy, in repeats, led the courts by more than four rating points at a 6.4, up 2% for the week, and led all of syndication for the sixth straight week, making it 15 out of the past 16 weeks.



Hot Bench, in mostly reruns, heated up 5% to a seven-week high 2.3 and ranked as the third-highest rated show in daytime for the fourth straight week.



Warner Bros.’ People’s Court and Judge Mathis, Twentieth’s Divorce Court and Trifecta’s Judge Faith all were unchanged at a 1.5, 1.1, 1.0 and 0.7, respectively.