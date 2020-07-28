Syndication Ratings: 'Access Hollywood' Hits Six-Week High

Magazines were the only genre to improve or hold in the week ended July 19, even as levels of people using television declined to their lowest point in 43 weeks.

CBS Television Distribution’s Inside Edition continued to lead in households with a steady 2.5. Sister show Entertainment Tonight was right behind, advancing 4% to a three-week high 2.4 in households, according to Nielsen Media Research, and 13% among syndication’s key demographic of women 25-54 to a 0.9.

NBCUniversal’s Access Hollywood clocked the group’s biggest percentage increase, climbing 9% from the prior week and 20% over the past two weeks to a six-week high of 1.2 in households. Among women 25-54, Access rose 20% to a 0.6.

Warner Bros.’ TMZ and Extra and CTD’s DailyMailTV all shrugged off pandemic news preemptions and held their ground at a 1.0, 0.8 and 0.8, respectively.

Meanwhile, Trifecta’s Celebrity Page stayed at a series-low 0.1 for a sixth straight week.

In daytime, the sole talk show to improve was Disney’s newcomer Tamron Hall, which overcame pandemic coverage in several large markets but still rose 14% to a three-week high 0.8 with one original and four repeats.

NBCU’s rookie Kelly Clarkson, which, like Hall, will return for season two this fall, dropped back 10% to a 0.9 with a week of partial repeats and multiple preemptions.

SPT’s Mel Robbins, which is ending its run at the end of this season, stayed at its series-low 0.3 for the seventh straight week.

CTD’s Dr. Phil, in repeats for the week, led the veterans even though the show easeed 10% to a 1.8 for the fifth week in a row.

Disney’s Live with Kelly and Ryan was on par with the prior week’s 1.6 to take second place in the genre in households but among women 25-54, Live led with a 0.7. On Monday, Live remembered longtime host Regis Philbin, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 88.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen DeGeneres remained at a 17-year low 1.1 for a third straight week, tying NBCU’s Maury, which was unchanged for the sixth consecutive week.

NBCU’s Steve Wilkos weakened 10% to a 0.9. CTD’s Rachael Ray receded 11% to a new series-low 0.8 tying Debmar-Mercury’s Wendy Williams, which stood pat for the eighth week in a row.

SPT’s Dr. Oz dropped 14% to a 0.6, matching its series low. Warner Bros.’ The Real, CTD’s The Doctors and NBCU’s out-of-production syndicated run of Jerry Springer all stayed at their series lows of 0.4, 0.4 and 0.3, respectively.

Elsewhere, court shows were mixed. CTD’s Judge Judy with five days of repeats dipped 3% to a 5.6 after hitting a six-week high in the prior frame. CTD’s Hot Bench, also in reruns all week, hung tough at a 2.0, ranking as daytime’s second highest-rated show after only Judy for the sixth week in a row.

Warner Bros.’ People’s Court slumped 7% to a 1.3, while Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis moved down 11% to a 0.8. Fox’s Divorce Court settled for a season-low 0.6 for the seventh straight week. Debmar-Mercury’s Caught in Providence perked up 25% to a 0.5.

NBCU’s rookie court Judge Jerry rebounded 14% from a season low to a 0.8. MGM/Orion’s Personal Injury Court and Trifecta’s Protection Court both remained at their season lows of 0.4 and 0.2, respectively.

Debmar-Mercury’s Family Feud faded 2% to a 5.8 but still led all of syndication in households. CTD’s Wheel of Fortune also fell 2% to a 5.0 to tie CTD’s unchanged Jeopardy! Entertainment Studios’ Funny You Should Ask was steady at a 0.5.

Fox’s rookie game 25 Words or Less, which will return this fall, lost 9% to a 1.0. SPT’s off-GSN America Says, which will not return, stayed put at a 0.8 for the tenth consecutive week.

Also in first-run, Disney’s internet video show RightThis Minute stayed at a series-low 0.7 for the eighth straight week.

NBCU’s off-network strip Dateline downsized 18% to a 0.9, while NBCU’s scripted procedural Chicago PD remained at a series-low 0.7 for a fourth straight week.

Warner Bros.’ off-net sitcom leader The Big Bang Theory fell 3% to a 2.8. Disney’s Last Man Standing slid 5% to a 2.0. Disney’s Modern Family eroded 8% to a new series-low 1.2, tying Warner Bros.’ Two and a Half Men, which held steady for a sixth straight week, and SPT’s The Goldbergs, which added 20%. SPT’s Seinfeld stayed at a 1.0 for a ninth straight week tying Disney’s Family Guy, which gained 11%. Warner Bros.’ Mike & Molly motored ahead 13% to a 0.9. Disney’s Black-ish backtracked 11% to a 0.8, tying Warner Bros.’ Mom, which held steady for the third straight week.