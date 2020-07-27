Fox TV Stations Acquire 'Common Knowledge' for Four-Week Test

Sony Pictures Television and the Fox Television Stations are partnering on a four-week test of off-Game Show Network’s Common Knowledge starting Aug. 3, the partners said Monday.

The trivia-based show hosted by *Nsync’s Joey Fatone will air on Fox stations in eight markets including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Phoenix, Tampa, Minneapolis, Orlando and Austin. In it, two teams of three players who already know each other compete to answer multiple-choice questions covering practical, everyday things that -- in theory -- everyone should already know. The teams face off in three rounds with the winning team proceeding to a bonus round to play for $10,000.

“Common Knowledge is a consistent performer for us and a fan favorite so we are excited to work with SPT for this summer test on Fox Television stations,” said Fran Shea, executive vice president of programming and marketing, Game Show Network, in a statement. “We are dedicated to creating family-friendly, fun programming that you can turn on, play-along and watch no matter who is in the room.”

Another off-Game Show Network program, America Says, ran for one year in syndication but will end its run after this season.

Common Knowledge is produced by Game Show Enterprises, LLC for Sony Pictures Television-owned Game Show Network with Tim Puntillo serving as executive producer.