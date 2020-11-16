Syfy Sets Preview of Late Night ‘Movie Show’

Deb and Wade will be talking movies late night on Syfy

Syfy will preview its new late night series, The Movie Show, over Thanksgiving weekend on Nov. 27 and Nov. 29 at 11:35 p.m.

The comedy show, with puppets hosting a fictional public access movie review program, will officially launch in its regular timeslot on Dec. 3 at 11 p.m.

The puppets--Deb and Wade, voiced by Adam Dubrowsky and Alex Stone--will comment on upcoming blockbusters and look back at classic fan favorites as well. There will also be deleted sciences from famous films and silly interview guests, such as Bruce, the shark from Jaws and Steven King’s Laptop.

The Movie Show is produced by Line by Line Media with Dubowsky, Stone, Bob Unger and Sam Sarkoob serving as executive producers.