Syfy Orders ‘Superman’ Prequel Pilot

Syfy has greenlit a pilot for Krypton, the Superman prequel set two generations before the Man of Steel’s home planet was obliterated. Krypton will follow Superman’s grandfather as he fights to redeem his family’s honor and save the world from chaos.

Krypton, which was first announced as in development in 2014, will be produced by Warner Horizon Television and will be executive produced by David S. Goyer (Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Dark Knight trilogy) through his Phantom Four outfit. Damian Kindler (Sleepy Hollow) will be executive producer/showrunner; Colm McCarthy is set to direct the pilot.

“Krypton is one of the most iconic stories in the comic book universe,” said Bill McGoldrick, executive VP, scripted content, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “In the talented hands of David S. Goyer and the DC Entertainment/Warner Horizon Television team, this exciting Syfy project will take viewers back to Superman’s home to show how the timeless legend began.”

Superheroes are popular on television these days, including Supergirl on CBS and The Flash and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on The CW.