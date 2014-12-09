Syfy Developing Superman Prequel Series 'Krypton'

Following the success of Fox's Gotham, another famed DC Comics character is getting his own origin story.

Syfy announced late Monday that it is developing a Superman prequel series Krypton with David Goyer, who helped bring the superhero back to the big screen with 2013's Man of Steel. Goyer, who also developed NBC's Constantine, is executive producing along with Once Upon a Time's Ian Goldberg, who penned the script.

Set years before Superman, Krypton centers on his grandfather as he brings hope and equality to Krypton, turning around a planet in disarray.

The project is from Warner Horizon Television and DC Entertainment.

Krypton is the latest in a long line of TV projects from Warner Bros.' DC properties. Also in development from DC are Supergirl at CBS, Lucifer and Global Frequency at Fox, and Titans, which has a pilot order, at TNT. The CW is also set to debut iZombie at midseason.

