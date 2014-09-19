CBS Gives Series Commitment to ‘Supergirl’

CBS has given a series commitment to Supergirl, a one-hour drama based on the DC Comics character. The commitment includes a pilot order and a financial penalty equivalent to the cost of a full-season order if the show does not go to series.

The show will be produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Writers Greg Berlanti and Ali Adler will executive produce with Sarah Schechter. Berlanti already serves as executive producer on two other shows based on DC properties, the CW’s Arrow and The Flash.

Supergirl will tell the story of Kara Zor-El, Superman’s cousin, who has been living on earth and hiding her powers, but decides in her mid-20s to become a hero. The character first appeared in Action Comics in 1959 and has since gone through multiple incarnations, including a poorly received 1984 feature film.

This season is scheduled to feature five series based on DC Comics properties—the returning Arrow as well as new series The Flash, Gotham (Fox), Constantine (NBC) and iZombie (CW).