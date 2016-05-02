Syfy Shows Become Alexa Enabled

“Alexa, ask Syfy: What is the protomolecule?”

That’s not a phrase you’d normally expect anyone to ever say, but it and dozens of other phrases related to shows from Syfy are now recognized by Alexa Voice-enabled devices, including the Echo, Echo Dot, Amazon Tap and Amazon Fire TV.

Working with NBC Universal Media Labs, Syfy’s innovation lab Syfy Labs developed questions for several of its shows — including 12 Monkeys, Hunters, Sharknado: The 4th Awakens, The Expanse and Z Nation — with Alexa devices offering behind-the-scenes previews, schedules, episode info and Easter eggs in response.

“Alexa, ask Syfy: What does the Army of the 12 Monkeys really want?” and “Alexa, ask Syfy: What do vegetarian zombies eat?” are among the more fun offerings Syfy’s came up with, to go along with more conventional fare like “Alexa, ask Syfy what happens on the next episode of Hunters?” and “Alexa, ask Syfy when is the next episode of 12 Moneys?”

“Whether it’s VR, 3D printing or integrating the Internet of Things into viewing experience, Syfy Labs delivers new and innovative ways for fans to experience and interact with the network’s programming. Since innovation and imagination are part of Syfy’s brand DNA, we’re thrilled to join the growing list of skills available on Alexa-enabled devices,” said Matthew Chiavelli, SVP for Syfy Digital, in a statement.

Rob Pulciani, director of Amazon Alexa, added: “We’re excited to work with NBC Universal to bring the Syfy skill to our Alexa customers. Many of our customers are die-hard science-fiction fans, so we think they’re going to love all this great content now available to them. They can find out when their favorite Syfy show is coming on, what happened last week or what's coming up, all in a convenient, simple way using just their voice.”