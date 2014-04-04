Syfy Orders ’12 Monkeys’

Syfy has ordered 12 Monkeys, a drama series based on the 1995 film from director Terry Gilliam, the network announced Friday. The 12-episode series is slated to premiere in January, 2015.

Produced by Universal Cable Productions and Atlas Entertainment, 12 Monkeys will be executive produced by Atlas’ Charles Roven and Richard Suckle. Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett, who wrote the pilot, will co-executive produce, as will showrunner Natalie Chaidez. Jeffrey Reiner directed and executive produced the pilot. Jake Kurily will serve as Atlas’ executive on the series.

The order comes two days after the network announced a new unscripted talk-variety show from actor Wil Wheaton and one week after the renewal of drama series Helix.