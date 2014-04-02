Wil Wheaton Announces New Syfy Series

Actor Wil Wheaton announced via his personal website Wednesday that Syfy has given a greenlight to The Wil Wheaton Project, a weekly “topical comedy show” scheduled to premiere May 27 at 10 p.m.

According to Wheaton, Syfy has given the half-hour series a 12-episode order. The show will feature Wheaton exploring the week's trending topics in science fiction film, television and pop culture.

“I really love that I get to be part of something that brings Science Fiction back to SyFy, and if I read correctly between the lines during our meetings with the SyFy executives, this is just the beginning of the network formerly known as Sci-Fi returning to its science fiction roots,” Wheaton said in his post online.

Wheaton is best known for his work on Star Trek: The Next Generation and his recurring role playing himself on The Big Bang Theory.

The series order was confirmed later in the day by Syfy.

“Wil Wheaton’s rock star status within the genre fan base, along with his insatiable passion for all things pop culture make him the ideal arbiter of what’s hot and what’s not in the genre space,” said Syfy President Dave Howe. “Wil’s legion of fans will relish his wry sense of humor and sharp wit, coupled with his unique commentary on the most popular genre entertainment out there.”