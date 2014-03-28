Syfy Renews ‘Helix’

Syfy has ordered a second season of drama series Helix, the network announced Friday.

Production on the 13-episode season is scheduled to begin later this year, with the new season expected to premiere in winter, 2015.

“Helix has built one of our most loyal and consistent audiences in its first season on Syfy,” said Bill McGoldrick, executive VP of original content for Syfy. “The incredibly talented writing and producing team have crafted a thriller that consistently delivered suspense, twists and high quality drama. We look forward to growing this passionate audience in what promises to be an even more memorable second season.”

Helix has averaged 2.1 million total viewers in delayed viewing since its premiere Jan. 10. The series is executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, showrunner Steven Maeda and Lynda Obst. It is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Kaji Productions and Lynda Obst Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television.