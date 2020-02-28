Syfy Gives Greenlight to ‘Surrealtor,’ ‘Day of the Dead’

Syfy said it picked up two new series, The Surrealtor and Day of the Dead.

The shows are co-productions, with The Surrealator produced by Blue Ice Productions, and Day of the Dead produced by Cartel Entertainment.

Both series are set for 10 episodes and are expected to appear on Syfy in 2021.

The Surrealtor follows real estate agent Nick Roman and a team of specialists who investigate haunted houses that scare buyers away. The show is executive produced by Lance Samuels, Danial Iron along with George Olson.

Day of the Dead, based on the classic George Romero film, follows strangers trying to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion. Showrunners are Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, who will also write, Stan Spry, Jeff Holland and Drew Brown executive produce for Cartel Entertainment, along with Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson, Jordan Kizwani from HiTide Studios.