Syfy Turns Her(oic) for Women’s History Month

Syfy is launching a multi platform initiative celebrating female fans called “We are Her(oes)," which is launching in March, Women’s History Month.

Every day of the month, the network will feature female-focused original programming, podcasts, marathons, stunts, fresh Syfy Wire editorial, redesigned branding and custom content.

Syfy, part of Comcast’s NBCUniveral, is also committed to creating more content for women, by women and about women all year by growing its Syfy Fangrrls brand.

The channel’s genres of science fiction and fantasy are often perceived as popular with young men living in their mothers’ basement. But viewership of Syfy is fairly evenly split between men and women, the network said.

“Fandom is about coming together to rally around our passions, no matter who you are,” said Sandy Deane senior VP, Syfy Wire, who also oversees Syfy Fangrrls. “At Syfy, we celebrate women every day, but this month we’re going all out to honor those trailblazers who’ve influenced genre, storytelling, fandom and the creative arts in inspiring ways. We want to change the narrative around female fandom and give women a platform to celebrate their passions and join the conversation -- not just this March, but all year long.”

During the month, the network plans several programming stunts including:

Wynonna Earp Fan Favorites Marathons on the mornings of March 6, March 20 and March 27.

Man-sel in Distress Movie Marathon on March 8 featuring action movies with strong heroines, including Mad Max: Fury Road, Laura Craft: Tomb Raider, Zombieland, X-Men: First Class and Power Rangers.

Vagrant Queen series premiere on March 27. Vagrant Queen is a new 10-episode series based on the comic book series and created by an all-female team of writers and directors.

20 Women To Watch in 2000, a documentary debuting March 27, following the Vagrant Queen premiere. The special spotlights rising women in film, TV and comics. The telecast will include a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming season four of Wynona Earp.

Forgotten Women of Genre podcast available March 2. The 20 episodes of season two of the Syfy Fangrrls podcast pays homage to 20 women who were instrumental in the genre.

Syfy Fangirrls will be debuting new custom content throughout Women’s History Month. The content will include Fangrrls on Film, featuring curated lists of genre films made by women; Get Rec’d, featuring recommendations from notable female creators, and Grrl Talk. in which a different fangrrl will share what she’s watching, what fandom means to her and how she’s inspired by content, characters and creators.

The initiative will also be promoted with special logos, brand teasers, micro stories, vignettes and animated spots.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3VXPsluErw[/embed]