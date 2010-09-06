‘Swift Justice’ On Many Platforms

When CBS Television Distribution’s Swift Justice With Nancy Grace premieres on Monday, Sept. 13, Grace will officially become a multi-media star. Concurrent with the show’s premiere, Grace will pen a syndicated newspaper column that offers legal advice to readers after garnering questions from the show’s site at www.swiftjustice.com.



Tribune Media Services is offering the column to its affiliated newspapers, such as the Los Angeles Times and Chicago Tribune, and to its more than 2,000 media clients. The column is scheduled to premiere in newspapers and their Websites on Sept. 8.



“We wanted Swift Justice With Nancy Grace to be the most interactive court show on television, so we considered what was at our disposal to do that,” says John Terenzio, the show’s executive producer, who also produces CTD’s Judge Joe Brown. “The public has an insatiable appetite for [these judges’] advice.”



The column marks the first time Tribune Media Services has teamed with a television show. Grace will promote the syndicated column on the syndicated TV show and vice versa; however, the newspaper pact is independent of the show’s distribution deals.



“I like her style,” says Mary Elson, Tribune Media Services managing editor. “She gives succinct, straightforward advice that’s helpful. She manages to do something that’s difficult, which is pare down legal concepts and give advice that might save people money or time.”



Swift Justice is cleared on stations representing 100% of the country, including Fox–owned outlets in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.