‘Sweet Magnolias’ Gets Fourth Season on Netflix

Drama Sweet Magnolias is getting a fourth season on Netflix, the network has announced. Sheryl J. Anderson returns as showrunner and executive producer. There will be 10 episodes.

Season three came out in July.

Sweet Magnolias is based on the novel series from Sherryl Woods and follows lifelong best friends Maddie (JoAnna Garcia Swisher), Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Helen (Heather Headley) as they juggle relationships, family and careers in the small town of Serenity, South Carolina.

Season three saw Maddie wrestling with the best way to help Cal following the brawl at Sullivan’s, while Helen faced difficult decisions about the men in her life, and Dana Sue searched for a way to use Miss Frances’s check to help the community, without upending her family. The identity of the tire slasher, meanwhile, sent a shockwave or two throughout sleepy Serenity.

“Throughout the season, the ladies tackle these problems — and all the complications they cause — with their trademark warmth, humor and devotion to each other and those they love. And margaritas,” said Netflix.

Anderson, Woods and Daniel Paulson are executive producers.

Jamie Lynn Spears, Chris Klein and Justin Bruening are in the cast too.