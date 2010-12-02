Sweeps Brings Season Highs to Syndies

With November sweeps in full swing, several syndies hit

season highs in the week ending Nov. 21.

Among the talkers, CBS Television Distribution's The Doctors, NBC Universal's Steve Wilkos, NBCU's Maury and Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams all scored their highest

ratings of the season despite a 10% decline in PUT (people using television) levels

from the prior week.

Maury climbed 5%

to a 2.1. The Doctors jumped 6% to a 1.9,

the show's best ratings in 38 weeks, while its women 18-49 rating improved 14%

over last year. Steve Wilkos rose 7%

to a season's best 1.5 in households, up 15% from last year. Debmar-Mercury's Wendy Williams, although still trailing

the talk field, moved closer to the pack with a 9% gain to a new season high

1.2.

CTD's talk leader Oprah

dipped 5% to a 5.8, but was still a solid first-place among all daytime shows.

In second place, CTD's Dr. Phil dipped

3% to a 2.9. Disney-ABC's Live with Regis

and Kelly lost 8% to a 2.4, tying Sony's Dr. Oz sank 4% to a 2.4. Warner Bros.' Ellen, CTD's Rachael Ray

and NBCU's Jerry Springer all were flat

at a 2.3, 1.6 and 1.4, respectively.

CTD's Entertainment Tonight

remained the magazine leader, easing just 2% for the week to a 4.2. In second

place, CTD's Inside Edition rebounded

11% to a new season high 3.1. NBCU's Access

Hollywood also notched a new season high 2.0 to regain third place in the category

with a 5% hike. Warner Bros.' TMZ

jumped 6% to a 1.9, while CTD's The

Insider slipped 10% to a 1.8, tying Warner Bros.' Extra for last place.

Extra, however, was

the only magazine to better its prior-year performance, improving 6% both for

the year and the week to a new season high 1.8. The show's weekend counterpart also

continued to shine, improving by 30% over last year to a 1.3.

CTD's Judge Judy continued

to preside over the court shows for the 741st consecutive week in a

row -- or more than 14 years -- with a 4.6, even with the prior week. In second place,

CTD's Judge Joe Brown rallied 5% to a

2.1. Warner Bros.' People's Court

recovered 6% to a 1.9. Warner Bros.' Judge

Mathis was up 7% to a 1.6. Twentieth's Judge

Alex was flat at a 1.3. Twentieth's Divorce

Court moved up 8% to a 1.3 and Warner Bros.' Judge Jeanine Pirro was last with an unchanged 1.0.

Game shows all were slightly higher except for CTD's leader,

Wheel of Fortune, which slipped just 1%

to a 7.4. On the other hand, CTD's Jeopardy!

inched up 2% to a new season high 6.0. Disney-ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire upticked 5% to a 2.3. Debmar-Mercury's

Family Feud continued to perform, notching

a new season high 1.7, up 6% from the prior week and up 31% from last year at

this time. In last place, Twentieth's sophomore game Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader gained 11% to a 1.0.

Warner Bros.' Two and

a Half Men remained the off-net sitcom leader by a large margin, gaining 2%

to a new season high 6.1. In a distant second, Twentieth's Family Guy dropped 9% to a 3.1. CTD's Everybody Loves Raymond remained at a 2.8. Sony's Seinfeld tacked on 4% to a new season

high 2.7, tying Warner Bros.' My Wife and

Kids, which faded 4%. Both Warner Bros.' George Lopez and Twentieth's King

of the Hill were up 5% to a 2.3, with King

of the Hill notching a new season high. NBCU's The Office eroded 4% to a 2.2. Warner Bros.' Friends fell 6% to a 1.7.

CTD's Swift Justice with

Nancy Grace again topped the first-run rookies with a steady 1.4, matching

the show's previous series high. Sony's Nate

Berkus was flat at a 1.0. Twentieth's Don't

Forget the Lyrics, Litton's Judge

Karen's Court and Entertainment Studios' America's Court with Judge Ross all were unchanged at a 0.9, 0.6

and 0.4.

NBCU's slow roll-out Access

Hollywood Live grew 25% in households from last year's time period average

to a 1.0/4 in 13 metered markets. The show also improved by 75% among women

25-54 compared to last year at this time.

Among the new off-net and off-cable strips, Twentieth's How I Met Your Mother grew 4% to a new

season high 2.4. Debmar-Mercury's Meet

the Browns fell 13% to a 1.4. Warner Bros.' The New Adventures of Old Christine added 8% to a 1.3. Disney-ABC's

hour-long Ugly Betty declined 10% to

a 0.9. Debmar-Mercury's E! True Hollywood

Story rose 14% to a 0.8. Warner Bros.' Curb

Your Enthusiasm was up 17% to a 0.7, tying Warner Bros.' Entourage, which was unchanged. NBCU's off-Bravo

Real Housewives improved 20% to a new

series high 0.6, with 25% gains in every key female demo.

More locally, Debmar-Mercury's Fran Drescher continued to decline in day four of the show's

three-week test on stations in seven markets.

On Wednesday, Dec. 1, the show averaged its lowest rating

yet, a 0.5/2, 38% below the show's Friday, Nov. 26 debut. The show opened at a 0.8/2,

and has dropped a tenth of a ratings point every day since.

Wednesday's numbers were 17% below Fran's 0.6/2 average lead-in

and 38% below its year-ago time period average.