‘Svengoolie’s Halloween BOOnanza’ Happens Across October on MeTV
Horror film double features on Saturdays, scary episodes of vintage comedies on Sundays
Svengoolie’s Halloween BOOnanza happens on MeTV starting October 7 and wrapping up on Halloween. The event features a Saturday night Svengoolie Double Feature, back-to-back horror movies with horrific host Svengoolie tossing in a few quips; mini-marathons of frightful TV westerns on Saturdays, including Gunsmoke, Wagon Train and The Rifleman; and spooky vintage comedies on Sundays, including The Brady Bunch, Leave it to Beaver and Gilligan’s Island.
“We put the BOO! in BOOnanza with our movie lineup of fearsome Svengoolie features on MeTV Saturday nights,” said Rich Koz, who plays top-hatted Svengoolie. “We have killer clowns, Abbott & Costello and the much-requested original Kolchak movies, plus this year we will treat fans with a double feature of a bonus movie every Saturday night. And be sure to catch Halloween-themed blocks of scary episodes from MeTV's classic TV portfolio all month and all across the schedule, including westerns, comedies and the one where Gilligan turns into a vampire!”
Halloween BOOnanza takes place on weekends in October, then continues with horror-themed episodes of classic shows on Halloween.
The fun starts Saturday, October 7, with Bugs Bunny Halloween Hour at 9 a.m. ET/PT, then scary westerns from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
That night, the Svengoolie Double Feature includes movies Killer Klowns From Outer Space from 1988 and The Crawling Eye from 1958.
A Sventoonie marathon happens 12:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. on October 8.
On Saturday, October 14, the Svengoolie Double Feature includes Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein and Invaders From Mars, with the Svengoolie Uncrypted special airing 12:30-1:30 a.m. October 15. A Twilight Zone marathon follows.
The stunt continues October 21-22, including movie Kolchak: Night Stalker then a marathon of Kolchak episodes, and October 28-29, and concludes on Halloween, with scary episodes of My Three Sons, The Waltons, Green Acres and Perry Mason, among other vintage shows.
Weigel Broadcasting owns MeTV.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
Most Popular
By Jack Reid