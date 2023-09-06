‘Svengoolie’s Halloween BOOnanza’ Happens Across October on MeTV

Svengoolie’s Halloween BOOnanza happens on MeTV starting October 7 and wrapping up on Halloween. The event features a Saturday night Svengoolie Double Feature, back-to-back horror movies with horrific host Svengoolie tossing in a few quips; mini-marathons of frightful TV westerns on Saturdays, including Gunsmoke, Wagon Train and The Rifleman; and spooky vintage comedies on Sundays, including The Brady Bunch, Leave it to Beaver and Gilligan’s Island.

(Image credit: MeTV)

“We put the BOO! in BOOnanza with our movie lineup of fearsome Svengoolie features on MeTV Saturday nights,” said Rich Koz, who plays top-hatted Svengoolie. “We have killer clowns, Abbott & Costello and the much-requested original Kolchak movies, plus this year we will treat fans with a double feature of a bonus movie every Saturday night. And be sure to catch Halloween-themed blocks of scary episodes from MeTV's classic TV portfolio all month and all across the schedule, including westerns, comedies and the one where Gilligan turns into a vampire!”

Halloween BOOnanza takes place on weekends in October, then continues with horror-themed episodes of classic shows on Halloween.

The fun starts Saturday, October 7, with Bugs Bunny Halloween Hour at 9 a.m. ET/PT, then scary westerns from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

That night, the Svengoolie Double Feature includes movies Killer Klowns From Outer Space from 1988 and The Crawling Eye from 1958.

A Sventoonie marathon happens 12:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. on October 8.

On Saturday, October 14, the Svengoolie Double Feature includes Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein and Invaders From Mars, with the Svengoolie Uncrypted special airing 12:30-1:30 a.m. October 15. A Twilight Zone marathon follows.

The stunt continues October 21-22, including movie Kolchak: Night Stalker then a marathon of Kolchak episodes, and October 28-29, and concludes on Halloween, with scary episodes of My Three Sons, The Waltons, Green Acres and Perry Mason, among other vintage shows.

Weigel Broadcasting owns MeTV.