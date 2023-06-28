Susie Doucette-Pyle Named Senior VP/GM at KTBC Austin
Longtime Fox Television Stations sales exec shifts from Houston to Texas capital
Susie Doucette-Pyle has been named senior VP and general manager of Fox-owned KTBC Austin. She has been with Fox Television Stations for 25 years and has spent the last 21 years at KRIV-KTXH Houston, where she started as local sales manager and was promoted to VP/general sales manager in 2012.
Doucette-Pyle succeeds Michael Lewis, who left KTBC Austin in January to run Fox’s stations in Phoenix. She will report to Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations.
“Susie has done a stellar job in leading our Houston sales team,” Abernethy said. “Her extensive knowledge of the broadcast industry and strategic approach to our business make her the ideal choice as we look to maintain and grow KTBC’s position in the Austin market. It is fortunate when succession planning allows for the best candidates to come from within and I am confident that she is up to the challenge of being a Fox general manager.”
Doucette-Pyle began her career in sales at Petry Television before becoming an account executive at Fox Television Stations. She had earlier been a weekend writer for ABC’s KTRK Houston.
“I am excited for the tremendous opportunity to lead KTBC Fox 7,” said Doucette-Pyle. “The decades I have spent managing sales teams for Fox have uniquely prepared me to further the growth and success of the Austin team.”
