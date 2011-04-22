Susan Winston Named New EP of CBS' 'The Talk'

Susan Winston has been named executive producer of CBS' daytime talk show, The Talk, the network confirmed Friday (April 22).

Winston replaces Brad Bessey, who at the end of March said he would be leaving the show he launched after this season. The Talk premiered in October and features Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Leah Remini, Holly Robinson Peete and Sharon Osbourne - all moms - chatting about a range of issues pertinent both to women and to mothers. It was renewed for season two in January.

Winston joins John Redmann and Gilbert, both of whom will continue as executive producers. She is expected to come on board in May. The Talk is averaging a 1.6 rating/5 share and 2.18 million viewers. In the key female demographics, the show is turning in a 0.5 /4 among women 18-34, 0.8/5 among women 18-49 and 1.0/06 among women 25-54.

Winston has a long history of producing daytime television. Since 2009, she has executive produced AMC's In the House with Peter Bart and Peter Guber. She also executive produced TLC's Untold Stories of the ER.

In syndication, Winston created and executive produced NBCUniversal's The Other Half and was executive producer of Radar Entertainment's Jury Duty.

Earlier in her career, Winston executive produced both the CBS Morning News and ABC's Good Morning America. She also earned an Emmy for working as a senior producer on ABC's coverage of the Los Angeles Summer Olympics in 1984.

Winston graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and has a Masters' degree in psychology specializing in marriage and family therapy. Beyond producing television, she also has worked as a therapist and counselor.