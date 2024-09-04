‘Survivor’ Reveals Cast For Season 47
Eighteen new castaways, including former Obama speechwriter, as CBS unscripted stalwart debuts September 18
Season 47 of Survivor launches on CBS September 18, and introduces 18 new contestants. The season starts with a two-hour premiere, and shifts to 90-minute episodes a week later.
Jeff Probst hosts. The winner goes home with $1 million.
The contestants are Teeny Chiricillo, a writer from Manahawkin, New Jersey; Rome Cooney, an e-sports commentator from Phoenix; Anika Dhar, a marketing manager in Los Angeles; Terran “TK” Forester, an athlete marketing manager in Upper Marlboro, Maryland; Tiyana Hallums, a flight attendant from Aiea, Hawaii; Rachel LaMont, a graphic designer from Southfield, Michigan; Jon Lovett, a former speechwriter for Barack Obama and host of the Pod Save America podcast, who is based in Los Angeles; Genevieve Mushaluk, a lawyer from Winnipeg, Canada; Gabe Ortis, a radio host from Baltimore; Kyle Ostwald, a construction worker from Cheyboygan, Michigan; Kishan Patel, an ER doctor from San Francisco; Sam Phalen, a sports reporter based in Nashville; Andy Rueda, an AI research assistant in Brooklyn; Sue Smey, a flight school owner from Putnam Valley, New York; Caroline Vidmar, a strategy consultant from Chicago; Aysha Welch, an IT consultant from Houston; Sierra Wright, a nurse from Phoenixville, Pennsylvania; and Solomon “Sol” Yi, a medical device salesman out of Norwalk, Connecticut.
Survivor is produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen are executive producers.
Michael Malone is content director at B+C and Multichannel News. He joined B+C in 2005 and has covered network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television, including writing the "Local News Close-Up" market profiles. He also hosted the podcasts "Busted Pilot" and "Series Business." His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The L.A. Times, The Boston Globe and New York magazine.