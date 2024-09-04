‘Survivor’ Reveals Cast For Season 47

Season 47 of Survivor launches on CBS September 18, and introduces 18 new contestants. The season starts with a two-hour premiere, and shifts to 90-minute episodes a week later.

Jeff Probst hosts. The winner goes home with $1 million.

The contestants are Teeny Chiricillo, a writer from Manahawkin, New Jersey; Rome Cooney, an e-sports commentator from Phoenix; Anika Dhar, a marketing manager in Los Angeles; Terran “TK” Forester, an athlete marketing manager in Upper Marlboro, Maryland; Tiyana Hallums, a flight attendant from Aiea, Hawaii; Rachel LaMont, a graphic designer from Southfield, Michigan; Jon Lovett, a former speechwriter for Barack Obama and host of the Pod Save America podcast, who is based in Los Angeles; Genevieve Mushaluk, a lawyer from Winnipeg, Canada; Gabe Ortis, a radio host from Baltimore; Kyle Ostwald, a construction worker from Cheyboygan, Michigan; Kishan Patel, an ER doctor from San Francisco; Sam Phalen, a sports reporter based in Nashville; Andy Rueda, an AI research assistant in Brooklyn; Sue Smey, a flight school owner from Putnam Valley, New York; Caroline Vidmar, a strategy consultant from Chicago; Aysha Welch, an IT consultant from Houston; Sierra Wright, a nurse from Phoenixville, Pennsylvania; and Solomon “Sol” Yi, a medical device salesman out of Norwalk, Connecticut.

Survivor is produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen are executive producers.