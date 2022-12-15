'Survivor' Champ Mike Gabler Donates His Million to Veterans

Mike Gabler, who won season 43 of Survivor, will donate his $1 million prize to Veterans in Need, in honor of his father, Robert. Gabler is a heart valve specialist from Houston with a long beard and tattoos across his body.

The winner was revealed in the season finale December 14, as Gabler beat out Cassidy Clark and Owen Knight for the million. In the after-show reunion, Gabler gave an emotional announcement about the donation.

"There are people that need that money more," Gabler said. "We'e gonna save lives, we're gonna do something good."

Gabler's father was a Green Beret.

At 51, he is the second-oldest winner in the history of Survivor. Bob Crowley won season 17 in Gabon. He was 57.

The show airs on CBS. Jeff Probst hosts and executive produces. ■