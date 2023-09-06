CBS Announces ‘Survivor’ Castaways for Upcoming Season

The castaways have been announced for season 45 of Survivor. The season begins Wednesday, September 27 on CBS. For the first time, episodes will be 90 minutes long.

The 18 castaways will be divided into three tribes of six. With the longer episodes, “Survivor will take a deeper dive into the players’ stories as they’re stranded on the stunning islands of Fiji,” CBS said. “Viewers will watch as castaways form a society and adapt to their physical and social surroundings while contending with treacherous new elements and navigating an ever-shifting social game.”

Broadcast networks are leaning heavily on their unscripted shows this coming season, with scripted series hard to come by amid the Hollywood writers and actors strikes.

The castaways are: Julie Alley, an attorney from Brentwood, Tennessee; Nicholas “Sifu” Alsup, a gym owner from O’Fallon, Illinois; Drew Basile, a grad student in Philadelphia; Sabiya Broderick, a truck driver from Jacksonville; Austin Li Coon, a grad student in Chicago; Brandon Donlon, a content producer from Sicklerville, New Jersey; Sean Edwards, a school principal in Provo, Utah; Emily Flippen, an investment analyst in Laurel, Maryland; Kaleb Gebrewold, a software salesperson in Vancouver, Canada; Janani Krishnan-Jha, a singer who goes by J. Maya, in Los Angeles; Brandon Meyer, a software developer in Seattle; Kendra McQuarrie, a bartender from Steamboat Springs, Colorado; Kellie Nalbandian, a nurse in New York; Jake O’Kane, an attorney in Boston; Bruce Perreault, an insurance agent in Warwick, Rhode Island; Hannah Rose, a therapist in Baltimore; Katurah Topps, an attorney in Brooklyn, New York; and Dee Valladares, an entrepreneur who grew up in Havana, Cuba, and lives in Miami.

Jeff Probst hosts the show. The winner gets $1 million.

Survivor is produced by S.E.G. Holdco., LLC. Mark Burnett, Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen are executive producers.