‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II’ Begins on Lifetime

A new series of episodes exposing R&B singer R. Kelly begins on Lifetime Jan. 2. Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning features five episodes. The first is entitled “It Hasn’t Stopped.”

Part II details Kelly’s legal troubles and how his accusers’ lives have changed since they spoke out against Kelly in the first part of the docu-series. Three episodes air Jan. 2, and two more run Jan. 3 and Jan. 4.

R. Kelly has had a long list of sexual abuse allegations against him across many years.

Related: Lifetime to Air 'Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact' May 4

Documentary series Surviving R. Kelly debuted in January 2019 on Lifetime and had six episodes. Kelly’s deal with his record label was terminated after the premiere. Seven weeks after the series began, the attorney’s office in Cook County, Ill., indicted Kelly on ten felony counts of aggravated sexual assault. Kelly was arrested.

Dream Hampton executive produced the series, along with Tamra Simmons, Joel Karsberg and Jessie Daniels for Kreative Inc. Brie Miranda Bryant exec produced on behalf of Lifetime.