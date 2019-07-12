R. Kelly Arrested in Chicago

Singer R. Kelly was arrested July 11 by federal agents on charges related to child pornography and other federal crimes. Kelly was taken into custody in Chicago over a 13-count indictment that includes enticement of a minor and obstruction of justice, in addition to the child pornography charges, reported the NY Times, which said federal prosecutors in Brooklyn are expected to unveil a separate indictment July 12.

Kelly, 52, is to be arraigned July 12 in federal court in Chicago.

He was arrested while walking his dog by New York detectives and federal agents in Chicago.

The singer has fended off allegations of sexual misconduct for years.

Lifetime aired six-part documentary Surviving R. Kelly in January, which detailed the many accusations against him. Lifetime premiered Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact in May.

Kelly sat with Gayle King on CBS This Morning in March, which saw him vehemently deny the many charges.

The singer was tried in 2008 on child pornography charges related to a teenage girl. She declined to testify against Kelly and he was acquitted.