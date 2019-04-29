Lifetime to Air ‘Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact’ May 4

Lifetime will premiere a two-hour follow-up to its impactful R. Kelly investigative docuseries, with Surviving R Kelly: The Impact debuting May 4. Six-part Surviving R. Kelly debuted in January.

Soledad O’Brien hosts The Impact, which details “the conversations and reactions ignited by the powerful documentary series,” and notes “the impact the documentary has had on our culture globally, how it has elevated the conversation on sexual violence and what it means to be a survivor,” according to Lifetime. The Impact includes “an in-depth look” at the interview Gayle King did with R. Kelly on CBS This Morning.

The network said calls to sexual assault hotlines increased 35% after Surviving R. Kelly premiered. Seven weeks after its debut, the Cook County attorney’s office indicted the R&B singer on 10 felony counts of aggravated sexual assault.

The special features footage from the docuseries, interviews with journalists, legal experts, non-profit organizations and psychologists.

Surviving R. Kelly: The Impact is produced by Peacock Productions for Lifetime and executive produced by Elizabeth Waller.

Surviving R. Kelly was executive produced by Dream Hampton, Tamra Simmons, Joel Karsberg and Jesse Daniels for Kreativ Inc. which has a production deal with Bunim/Murray Productions (BMP), and Brie Miranda Bryant from Lifetime.