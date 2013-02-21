'Supreme Justice' Cleared in 86% of U.S.
Entertainment Studios has cleared its fourth court show, Supreme
Justice with Judge Karen, in 86% of the country, including on such station
groups as CBS, Weigel, Lin, Belo, Mission, Raycom, Block, Corredor, ComCorp,
Journal, Scripps, Roberts and Meredith.
Supreme Justice joins ES' English and
Spanish-language Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez, We the
People with Gloria Allred and America's Court with Judge Ross on ES'
court-show docket. The show will debut in broadcast syndication next September.
The show stars Judge Karen Mills-Francis, who previously has
starred on two other court shows: Sony Pictures Television's Judge Karen
and Litton Entertainment's Judge Karen's Court.
