'Supreme Justice' Cleared in 86% of U.S.

Entertainment Studios has cleared its fourth court show, Supreme

Justice with Judge Karen, in 86% of the country, including on such station

groups as CBS, Weigel, Lin, Belo, Mission, Raycom, Block, Corredor, ComCorp,

Journal, Scripps, Roberts and Meredith.



Supreme Justice joins ES' English and

Spanish-language Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez, We the

People with Gloria Allred and America's Court with Judge Ross on ES'

court-show docket. The show will debut in broadcast syndication next September.





The show stars Judge Karen Mills-Francis, who previously has

starred on two other court shows: Sony Pictures Television's Judge Karen

and Litton Entertainment's Judge Karen's Court.