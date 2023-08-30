Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor Guest Stars in ‘Alma’s Way’ on PBS Kids

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor turns up in the season two opener of Alma’s Way on PBS Kids. She lends her voice to two stories, entitled “Justice Sonia and Judge Alma” and “Justice Sonia and Umpire Alma.” Both are on September 18.

An animated show, Alma’s Way comes from another Sonia, Sonia Manzano, who portrayed Maria on Sesame Street. The show is about a 6-year-old Puerto Rican girl growing up in the Bronx. It is inspired by Manzano’s childhood. Each episode showcases different aspects of Latino culture, including music, food and language.

In “Justice Sonia and Judge Alma,” Alma meets the judge, then tries to help her friends determine what’s fair. In “Justice Sonia and Umpire Alma,” Alma uses her new skills to umpire a kickball game.

The episodes kick off National Hispanic Heritage Month, which goes September 15 to October 15.

Manzano voices Granny Isa on the show.

The season also sees Alma and her friend Eddie open a mofongo food truck, Alma take on Andre in a scooter race, and her pal Beto inviting his friends over to play with a pinata, then becoming hesitant about busting it open.

Alma’s Way is a Fred Rogers Productions series.