Show From 'Sesame Street' Star Gets Season Two on PBS Kids

PBS Kids has ordered a second season of Alma’s Way. Sonia Manzano, who played Maria on Sesame Street, created the show. It is scheduled for fall 2023 and will have 25 half-hour episodes, including two specials.

Alma’s Way follows 6-year-old Alma Rivera, a confident Puerto Rican girl who lives in the Bronx with her parents, younger brother Junior and Abuelo, as well as a diverse group of relatives, friends and community members. The series showcases Latino cultures through music, food and language.

“Families across the country are telling us that Alma’s Way’s curriculum, music and focus on community truly resonates with them, and is making an impact in their children’s lives. We’re excited to bring another season to PBS Kids,” said Sara DeWitt, senior VP and general manager, PBS Kids.

The show is aimed at viewers 4-6. All episodes are available in both English and Spanish. Fred Rogers Productions produces Alma’s Way with Pipeline Studios.

Manzano voices Granny Isa. She played Maria on Sesame for 44 years.

“Alma’s Way suggests to children that the process of thinking is exhilarating, joyous and fun,” said Manzano, an executive producer. “I’m delighted that my relationship with PBS Kids and Fred Rogers Productions will continue as we bring another season of Alma’s Way to life.”

Season two will introduce viewers to new characters and offer stories that show a side of season one characters they may not have experienced, including Uncle Nestor, brother Junior and Granny Isa. Season two will also take viewers to more New York City cultural landmarks.

Alma’s Way premiered in October 2021. ■