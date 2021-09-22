Sara DeWitt To Lead PBS Children’s Media
Brings experience with streaming and online games and apps to oversight role
Sara DeWitt has been named senior VP and general manager of PBS children's media and education across all platforms, reporting directly to PBS president Paula Kerger.
DeWitt had been VP of PBS Kids Digital as part of a 20-year career in public media, including overseeing its PBS Kids streaming service, as well as pbskids.org, games and apps.
Before that, she was a preschool teacher and researched media habits of children in rural areas.
“I look forward to working in partnership with our producers and stations to showcase stories and digital experiences that meet families where they are and reflect the lives of children in our audience,” DeWitt said of her new post.
PBS points out that DeWitt also brings to her post experience as a speaker on digital privacy, games and learning, including a TED Talk on screen time myths.
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.