Sara DeWitt To Lead PBS Children’s Media

Sara DeWitt has been named senior VP and general manager of PBS children's media and education across all platforms, reporting directly to PBS president Paula Kerger.

DeWitt had been VP of PBS Kids Digital as part of a 20-year career in public media, including overseeing its PBS Kids streaming service, as well as pbskids.org, games and apps.

Before that, she was a preschool teacher and researched media habits of children in rural areas.

“I look forward to working in partnership with our producers and stations to showcase stories and digital experiences that meet families where they are and reflect the lives of children in our audience,” DeWitt said of her new post.