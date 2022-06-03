Superhero Series ‘The Villains of Valley View’ and ‘Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion’ on Disney Channel
By Michael Malone published
Teen girls find out super powers have unique set of challenges
The Villains of Valley View and Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion premiere on Disney Channel June 3, with two episodes apiece running that night. Both series center on a girl who balances superhero powers and a normal teen life.
The Villains of Valley View is about supervillain Havoc, who stands up to the head of the League of Villains, forcing her family to change their identities and relocate to a sleepy Texas suburb. With the help of her effervescent new neighbor Hartley, Havoc, going by “Amy”, must hide her superpowers and quell her villainous nature in favor of simply being normal, a serious challenge for her.
Isabella Pappas portrays Havoc/Amy. Lucy Davis, James Patrick Stuart and Malachi Barton are also in the cast.
Chris Peterson and Bryan Moore created the show. They are executive producers and showrunners.
Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion is about Violet, an everyday Mexican-American teen, who finds a magical luchador mask that transforms her into a superhero fighting crime alongside her wrestler uncle, Cruz, also known as Black Scorpion. Cruz teaches her the responsibilities of her special powers, but Violet doesn't always see eye-to-eye with him. She must also keep her superhero identity secret from her family and friends.
Scarlett Estevez leads the all Latinx cast, which includes J.R. Villarreal, Marianna Burelli and Juan Alfonso.
Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion is developed and executive produced by Eric S. Garcia and Leo Chu, who are the showrunners. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
