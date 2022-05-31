'P-Valley,' 'The Boys' Return: What's Premiering This Week (May 31-June 5)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Two returning drama series will help ring in a new week of TV premieres heading into the summer months.
Prime Video will premiere the third season of the Emmy-nominated, superhero-themed series The Boys on June 3. The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid and Anthony Starr.
Also returning on June 3 for its sophomore campaign is Starz's P-Valley. The 10-episode series chronicles the action surrounding a fictional, Mississippi-based strip club.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of May 31 to June 5 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
May 31 – Pistol (drama) – Hulu
June 1 – The Real Housewives of Dubai (reality series) -- Bravo
June 2 – For The Love of Jason (returning series) – ALLBLK
June 2 – The Orville: New Horizons (returning series) – Hulu
June 2 – This Is Going to Hurt (drama) – AMC Plus
June 3 – The Villains of Valley View (comedy) -- Disney Channel
June 3 – Physical (returning series) – Apple TV Plus
June 3 – Ultra Violet and Black Scorpion (comedy) – Disney Channel
