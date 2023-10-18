‘Super Why!’ Spinoff Uses Comic Books, Original Music to Help Kids Read

Super Why’s Comic Book Adventures, a spinoff of the Super Why! series that premiered in 2007, debuts on PBS Kids October 18. A series of three-minute, 2D animated shorts, the series looks to expand the literacy skills of pre-school kids and kindergarteners.

Comic Book Adventures sees superheroes leap into a stylized comic book world, with original songs that break down key skills for early readers.

"We are so excited to introduce Super Why’s Comic Book Adventures, with its fresh, musically-driven format, to a new generation of Super Why! fans,” said Sara DeWitt, senior VP and general manager, PBS Kids. “The dynamic comic book design makes it an aspirational Super Reader superhero experience that will support and encourage today’s budding readers.”

The show’s characters are called the Super Readers and they include comic book-loving Super Why, Princess Presto and Wonder Red. A new Super Reader is Power Paige, who wields a “power pencil” that can write and erase words, letters and punctuation.

The Literacy Villains mix up reading rules that the Super Readers must correct. More Man adds an “s” to the end of words, The Shuffler likes to mix things up, The Eraser does what his name suggests, and Outta Space zaps spaces from between words.

The series is produced by 9 Story Media Group and animated by its award-winning studio Brown Bag Films.

"It’s exciting to see Super Why! return to PBS Kids with fresh adventures in a brand new format,” said Wendy Harris, senior VP and head of creative affairs for 9 Story Media Group and co-creator of the original Super Why! series. “We’re so proud of its remarkable staying power, engaging kids and teaching early literacy skills for over fifteen years. We can’t wait to offer parents and kids Super Why’s Comic Book Adventures and create a whole new generation of Super Readers!”

Alex Breen and Sarah Wallendjack created the show. Wallendjack executive produces with Angela C. Santomero. Geri Bertolo is the director and Stefan L. Smith is the series composer.

Santomero created the Super Why! series, based on a concept co-created with Traci Page Johnson and Jennifer Twomey. Super Why! was Santomero’s master’s thesis at Columbia.