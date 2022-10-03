Animated comedy Rosie’s Rules premieres on PBS Kids October 3. The preschool series is centered on 5-year-old Rosie Fuentes, an inquisitive Mexican-American girl just starting to learn about the world beyond the walls of her Texas home. Bilingual in English and Spanish, Rosie’s multicultural identity is a big part of who she is. Mexican, Southwestern and Midwestern art, traditions, food and music figure prominently into the show.

Produced by 9 Story Media Group and its Brown Bag Films, “the show aims to teach children concrete social studies lessons about how a community works, helping them develop their awareness of themselves as individuals and as part of a broader society,” according to PBS Kids.

“Like many young children, Rosie likes to figure things out for herself, and the mission of Rosie’s Rules is to nurture that curiosity and ‘learning-by-doing’ among viewers,” PBS Kids senior VP and general manager Sara DeWitt said. “Many families around the country will recognize themselves in Rosie’s amazing, culturally-diverse extended family and connect the rich Mexican, Southwestern and Midwestern traditions, food, art, language and music featured in the series with the unique customs and culture of their own families.”

Rosie’s father is from Mexico City and her mother is from rural Wisconsin. As Rosie figures life out, she composes her eponymous rules, including don’t try to mail your cat to Mexico and always make your abuela happy.

“We care deeply about all children seeing themselves reflected on screen,” said Angela C. Santomero, chief creative officer for 9 Story Media Group. “It is our mission to bring kids content that inspires them to change the world, and we believe Rosie’s Rules will do just that! The series’ unique social studies curriculum will help children learn about themselves, their families, and communities through enhancing their self-identity and expanding their experiences beyond the walls of their home.”

Jennifer Hamburg created the show. She executive produces with Mariana Diaz-Wionczek, PhD. ■