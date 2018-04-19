Sunbeam Television Names Magnes Executive VP and GM

Paul Magnes was named executive VP and general manager of Sunbeam Television Corp., effective July 1, 2018.

Magnes, who became VP and general manager of Sunbeam’s stations in Boston, WHDH-TV and WLVI-TV in 2015, succeeds Bob Leider, who will remain with the company as a consultant.

Jim Rogers, the current director of sales for WHDH and WLVI, becomes VP and GM for both stations.

“Paul Magnes has been an important part of our company in the Boston market, navigating many industry changes, said Ed Ansin, Sumbeam’s owner. “He is now poised to lead both Boston and Miami towards a successful future.”

Sunbeam also owns WSVN-TV in Miami.

“This is a great opportunity for me to continue to lead the best teams in our business,” said Magnes. “It is an honor to follow in the footsteps of Bob Leider.”