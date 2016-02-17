Sunbeam’s WHDH Boston Launching 7 p.m. Weeknight Newscast

WHDH, Sunbeam Television’s station in Boston, is debuting a half-hour 7 p.m. weeknight newscast on March 7.

Kim Khazei and Adam Williams will serve as coanchors, alongside Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner Jeremy Reiner and Joe Amorosino covering sports.

"Adding a 7 p.m. newscast only reaffirms our commitment to news and the people of New England," said Paul Magnes, VP and general manager. "We will continue to be innovative and invest in the future of 7 News and this community."

"Life is so demanding, we want to make it easy for people to stay informed and get connected at a time that works for them," added Linda Miele, news director. "Our new 7 p.m. newscast will help them do that."

WHDH, currently an NBC affiliate, will lose that affiliation at the end of the year, as NBCUniversal plans to launch an NBC-owned station in the market.