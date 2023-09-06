Sue Diviney Named Senior VP/GM at Fox-Owned WTTG-WDCA Washington
Has spent 5-plus years at the duopoly after a long run at CNN
Sue Diviney has been named senior VP and general manager of WTTG-WDCA Washington, which is owned by Fox. She has been VP of finance at the stations, known as Fox 5 and Fox 5 Plus, since 2017. She starts immediately and reports to Fox Television Stations CEO Jack Abernethy.
“As an experienced and engaged finance executive, Sue is adept at collaborating with all departments to achieve strategic goals,” Abernethy said. “I look forward to continued growth and innovation under her leadership with our terrific team in D.C.”
Diviney succeeds Patrick Paolini atop the D.C. stations. He was named executive VP of ad sales at Fox Television Stations.
Before her time at WTTG-WDCA, Diviney spent 15 years with CNN in various roles, including senior director of finance, where she managed financial responsibilities for CNN U.S., including programming, newsgathering, digital, election coverage and special events.
“I am honored for the tremendous opportunity to lead this exceptional team to continued success,” Diviney said. “As a 30-year resident of the D.C. area, I understand this market and recognize the importance of providing this community with strong local coverage that often has national significance.”
Diviney is a graduate of the 2020 NAB Broadcast Leadership Training program.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.