‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ Win Top TV SAG Awards
By Jon Lafayette published
Lee Jung-Jae, Jung Ho Yeon, Jason Sudeikis, Jean Smart take outstanding performance prizes
The HBO drama Succession won the Screen Actors Guild Award for the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series and Apple TV Plus’ Ted Lasso was given the trophy for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.
The awards were televised on TBS and TNT Sunday Night.
Netflix’s Squid Game captured two individual awards, with Jung Ho-Yeon recognized for the outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series and Lee Jung-Jae grabbing the prize for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series.
Squid Game also won for best performance by a stunt ensemble.
Jason Sudeikis got the trophy for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series for his portrayal of Ted Lasso in Ted Lasso.
The outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series went to Jean Smart. Of HBO’s Hacks.
The awards for outstanding performance in a television movie or limited series went to Michael Keaton for Dopesick on Hulu and Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown on HBO Max. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
