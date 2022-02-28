‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ Win Top TV SAG Awards

The HBO drama Succession won the Screen Actors Guild Award for the outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series and Apple TV Plus’ Ted Lasso was given the trophy for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

The awards were televised on TBS and TNT Sunday Night.

Netflix’s Squid Game captured two individual awards, with Jung Ho-Yeon recognized for the outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series and Lee Jung-Jae grabbing the prize for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series.

Squid Game also won for best performance by a stunt ensemble.

Jason Sudeikis got the trophy for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series for his portrayal of Ted Lasso in Ted Lasso.

The outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series went to Jean Smart. Of HBO’s Hacks.

The awards for outstanding performance in a television movie or limited series went to Michael Keaton for Dopesick on Hulu and Kate Winslet for Mare of Easttown on HBO Max. ■