Style Acquires Warner Bros.' 'Gossip Girl'

Style Media has acquired the off-network rights to Warner Bros.' one-hour drama, Gossip Girl, which is heading into its sixth and final season on The CW.

"Knowing our viewers insatiable need for all things style, Gossip Girl offers an inside look into the fabulous lives and closets of Manhattan's most privileged -- filled with envy-worthy clothes, shoes and drama," said Salaam Coleman Smith, president of Style Media, in a statement. "Fashion has always been a main character in ‘Gossip Girl,' launching many of today's fashion icons into mainstream staples and we are excited to reintroduce this groundbreaking series and pop culture phenomenon to our audience."

Gossip Girl will premiere on Style on Wednesday, Aug. 15, at 8 p.m. The show will air in three hour blocks on Wednesdays, as well as airing an all-day marathon of the teen soap on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 3.

Gossip Girl stars Blake Lively and Leighton Meester as two rich and beautiful young women navigating their way through the cutthroat social scene of Manhattan's elite. The show is based on a best-selling series of young adult novels by Cecily von Ziegesar. It's executive produced by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire as well as Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios.

"As we enter the sixth and final season, I'm very excited that Style has provided an opportunity for viewers to relive this story from the beginning," said Schwartz.