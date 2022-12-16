Stuart Margolin, ‘Rockford Files’ Co-Star, Dead at 82

Stuart Margolin, who played sidekick Angel to James Garner’s private eye Jim Rockford on The Rockford Files, died December 12 in Staunton, Virginia. He was 82 and suffered from pancreatic cancer.

Margolin got best supporting actor Emmys in 1979 and 1980 for his Angel role.

The Rockford Files was on NBC from 1974 to 1980. Margolin and Garner were also in western Nichols, with Garner again in the title role, as a sheriff, and Margolin playing his deputy. The pair also starred in the western Bret Maverick in 1981 and 1982.

Margolin directed several Rockford Files TV movies, and episodes of The Love Boat, Touched by an Angel and The Tracey Ullman Show, said the NY Times.

Margolin was born in 1940 in Davenport, Iowa and started in theater. His first TV role was on The Gertrude Berg Show. He later was in the cast of Love, American Style.

Margolin also released a country album with the title “And the Angel Sings.” ■