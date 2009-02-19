CBS Orders Drama Series ‘The Bridge’

The CBS network and sibling studio CBS Paramount Network Television are teaming up once again with their Flashpoint partner, Canadian broadcaster CTV, for the new police drama The Bridge, CBS announced Thursday.



CBS has ordered 13 episodes of The Bridge, which will be broadcast next season on CBS in the U.S. and on CTV in Canada. CBS licensed the series from E1 Entertainment, a Toronto-based production studio.



CBS and CTV joined forces for Flashpoint, which CBS premiered in the U.S. last summer and currently wins its time period on Friday nights. Flashpoint also currently ranks as Canada's most watched original drama series, according to CBS.



The Bridge is a procedural drama inspired by the insights of outspoken former Toronto police union head, Craig Bromell. It was originally developed and commissioned by CTV as a two-hour movie and backdoor pilot with E1 Entertainment, 990 Multi Media Entertainment Company and Jonsworth Productions. Production is scheduled to begin in late spring in Toronto.



After ordering the series in November 2008, CTV shared the pilot with top executives at CBS late last year, CBS says. Going forward, these companies will produce the series in association with CTV and CBS Paramount Network Television.



CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler said in January during the Television Critics Association press tour that given the success of the Flashpoint collaboration she expected to continue seeking similar partnerships – with CTV and other partners.



"Like Flashpoint, we see The Bridge as a series that works creatively and financially for both our network and studio — and importantly, for CBS Television viewers," said Nancy Tellem, President, CBS Paramount Network Television Entertainment Group, in a statement. “We all look forward to working again with our creative partners at CTV. Together, we've already launched an exciting new show and a successful new model to deliver programming to the North American market."



The Bridge stars Aaron Douglas (Battlestar Galactica), Paul Popowich (Angela's Eyes), Inga Cadranel, Frank Cassini, Theresa Joy, Ona Grauer, Michael Murphy and Stuart Margolin. It is produced by E1 Entertainment, 990 Multi Media Entertainment Company and Jonsworth Productions in association with CTV and CBS Paramount Network Television. Craig Bromell, Laszlo Barna, Adam J. Shully, Alan Di Fiore and Robert Wertheimer are executive producers. Wendy Grean is producer.







