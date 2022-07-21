Streaming’s Share of TV Viewing Rises to 33.7% in June: Nielsen
By Jon Lafayette published
Time spent viewing TV up 2%, with streaming up 8%
Streaming’s share of TV viewing continued to climb in June, topping the one-third mark for the first time since Nielsen started releasing figures in May 2021.
Total time spent watching TV increased 2% in June, according to Nielsen with streaming growing by 8% from May and 23.5% from a year ago. Streaming accounted for 33.7% of viewing up from 31.9% in May.
Cable’s share of viewing in June dropped to 35.1% from 36.5% in May and , with the end of the TV season ending, broadcast fell to 22.4% in June from 24.4%.in May.
Most of the major streaming services showed increases in viewing, with Netflix leading the way with a 7.7% share, up from 6.8% in May. Netflix, which hasn't always endorsed Nielsen's numbers, sneak-peeked the 7.7% figure during its earnings presentation Tuesday.
YouTube had a 6.9% share, up from 6.7%; Hulu’s share slipped to 3.3% from 3.4%; Amazon Prime Video rose to 2.9% from 2.6%, Disney Plus rose to 2% from 1.7% and HBO Max was steady at 1%. ■
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.