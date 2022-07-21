Streaming’s Share of TV Viewing Rises to 33.7% in June: Nielsen

Streaming’s share of TV viewing continued to climb in June, topping the one-third mark for the first time since Nielsen started releasing figures in May 2021.

Total time spent watching TV increased 2% in June, according to Nielsen with streaming growing by 8% from May and 23.5% from a year ago. Streaming accounted for 33.7% of viewing up from 31.9% in May.

Cable’s share of viewing in June dropped to 35.1% from 36.5% in May and , with the end of the TV season ending, broadcast fell to 22.4% in June from 24.4%.in May.

Most of the major streaming services showed increases in viewing, with Netflix leading the way with a 7.7% share, up from 6.8% in May. Netflix, which hasn't always endorsed Nielsen's numbers, sneak-peeked the 7.7% figure during its earnings presentation Tuesday.

YouTube had a 6.9% share, up from 6.7%; Hulu’s share slipped to 3.3% from 3.4%; Amazon Prime Video rose to 2.9% from 2.6%, Disney Plus rose to 2% from 1.7% and HBO Max was steady at 1%. ■