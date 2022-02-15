Streaming Service Clix Raises $10 Million in Series A Funding
Robert Frederick named executive technical advisor
Clix, a free-streaming service featuring original shows and promotional videos, said it raised $10 million in Series A Funding from private investors.
The company also announced that it named former Amazon executives Robert Frederick as executive technology advisor. At Amazon, Frederick was senior manager, subscriptions and rental services and was the first manager for the Amazon Web Services program. More recently he’s been president of Sirqul Inc.
“Robert is a forward-thinking product and consumer technology leader who will fast-track Clix’s streaming experience for viewers and advertisers taking our business to the next level of success across the media marketplace,” said Clix CEO and founder, Ed Sullivan. “We’re thrilled that Robert brings his Sirqul digital team of ex- Amazon, Disney, Facebook, Sirius/XM, and Microsoft software developers and user experience experts to bolster the Clix team’s technology vision for mobile, web and linear Clix channels.”
Clix streams to more than 100 million online viewers. Offering original show including Celebrity Sweat, Expensive Tastes and The Mom List. It also provides a guide to entertainment series across networks and media companies.
“In the mid-90’s, while working at the MIT Media Lab, before working at Amazon, I joined a team that pioneered web-based, interactive cinema and television projects,” said Frederick.
“These experiences were social, viral, and compelling in ways that still have not been seen on the most popular streaming platforms to date,” Frederick said. “As a future driven technologist that has always envisioned the intersection of personalized content, integrated shopping experiences, and live entertainment, Clix has the potential to benefit from lots of untapped business opportunities across the multi-platform ecosystem of consumer marketing and entertainment.”
Clix is available on more than 80 long-form linear channels on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, IMDb TV, Box One, LG Smart TV and all Plex TV channels. ■
