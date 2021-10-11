ClixTV Launches To Help Streamers Find Something to Watch

New streaming service ClixTV has launched, offering viewers a central place to find things to watch on the top subscription services, its own short- and long-form programming options and e-commerce opportunities.

ClixTV said it is available via Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, IMDb TV, Box one, LG smart TVs and Plex, on iOS and Android devices, as well as at ClixTV.com

The service was founded by three industry veterans, with Edward Sullivan, former head of the Pittard-Sullivan branding firm, as CEO; Stacy Jolna formerly with TiVo, News Corp./TV Guide, and CNN, as CMO; and producer Patricia Sullivan as chief creative officer.

“ClixTV is reinventing the entertainment experience for consumers on every screen to simplify the search for great content and tantalize viewers with compelling programming that they may never have known about,” said ClixTV CEO and founder, Ed Sullivan. “We’ve also created unique benefits for creators, distributors and advertisers caught in the vortex of technology-meets-media.”

The platform will showcase thousands of two-to-four minute episode series aimed at mobile viewers, including Celebrity Sweat, already on Crackle. Long form options are available via linear channels for people watching on big-screen TVs.

It will help the streaming ecosystem with trailers and features from the most popular programming on subscription streaming services including Disney Plus, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Discovery Plus, Apple TV Plus, Peacock and Paramount Plus.

ClixTV will also offer advertisers shopping pages and e-commerce platforms in partnership with platforms such as Rakuten, Awin, Commission Junction and Pepper Jam.

“We believe it’s a critical time to use fast-forward tech and savvy marketing to turn the pain of what-to-watch into a fun, fast and free experience,” said co-founder Jolna. “ClixTV believes producers, streamers, advertisers and fans should embrace a similar goal: make it enjoyable to watch what you want, when you want from the very first click across every platform, on any screen.”